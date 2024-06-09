9.28am – The story at the moment regarding the different Local Electoral Areas and how many seats have to be filled…

Connemara North – All 4 Seats Filled





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Gort/Kinvara – All 5 Seats Filled

Tuam – 5 Seats

Loughrea – 5 Seats

Athenry/Oranmore – 5 Seats

Connemara South – 5 Seats

Ballinasloe – 6 Seats

Galway City East – 6 Seats

Galway City Central – 4 Seats

Galway City West – 6 Seats

Already Filled are Gort/Kinvara and Connemara North.

So, it could be another long but dramatic day in Galway.

9.25am – This morning, they are concentrating on the Loughrea LEA that has 5 seats and the following candidates…

FF Canning, Ivan

FF Curley, Shane

II Kelly, Declan

FF Larkin, Mark

FG Maher, Michael (Moegie)

FG McClearn, Jimmy

IP McGettigan, John Anthony

SF O’Reilly, Ailish

GP Tooher Madden, Michelle

Counting has resumed in the Tennis Club for the County and will get back up and running for the City at 10am in Westside.

#ICYMI – So far, 13 seats have been filled with 11 seats filled in the County Council and 2 in the City Council.

They are, in the City Council Mike Cubbard and Eddie Hoare and in the County Council, Andrew Reddington, Pete Roche, Albert Dolan, Thomas Grealish, Gerry Finnerty, PJ Murphy, Martina Kinane, Geraldine Donohue, Paul Killilea, Thomas Welby, Seamus Walsh, Eileen Mannion and Gerry King.

9.17am – Good Morning and Welcome to Day Two of our live blog covering the Galway City and County Local Elections for 2024.

The post 2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Two – Live Blog appeared first on Galway Bay FM.