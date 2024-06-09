2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Two – Live Blog
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
9.28am – The story at the moment regarding the different Local Electoral Areas and how many seats have to be filled…
Connemara North – All 4 Seats Filled
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Gort/Kinvara – All 5 Seats Filled
Tuam – 5 Seats
Loughrea – 5 Seats
Athenry/Oranmore – 5 Seats
Connemara South – 5 Seats
Ballinasloe – 6 Seats
Galway City East – 6 Seats
Galway City Central – 4 Seats
Galway City West – 6 Seats
Already Filled are Gort/Kinvara and Connemara North.
So, it could be another long but dramatic day in Galway.
9.25am – This morning, they are concentrating on the Loughrea LEA that has 5 seats and the following candidates…
FF Canning, Ivan
FF Curley, Shane
II Kelly, Declan
FF Larkin, Mark
FG Maher, Michael (Moegie)
FG McClearn, Jimmy
IP McGettigan, John Anthony
SF O’Reilly, Ailish
GP Tooher Madden, Michelle
Counting has resumed in the Tennis Club for the County and will get back up and running for the City at 10am in Westside.
#ICYMI – So far, 13 seats have been filled with 11 seats filled in the County Council and 2 in the City Council.
They are, in the City Council Mike Cubbard and Eddie Hoare and in the County Council, Andrew Reddington, Pete Roche, Albert Dolan, Thomas Grealish, Gerry Finnerty, PJ Murphy, Martina Kinane, Geraldine Donohue, Paul Killilea, Thomas Welby, Seamus Walsh, Eileen Mannion and Gerry King.
9.17am – Good Morning and Welcome to Day Two of our live blog covering the Galway City and County Local Elections for 2024.
The post 2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Two – Live Blog appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway exhibitors enjoy lucrative week at Irish Craft Village for Bord Bia Bloom
Three talented Galway craft artists displayed their talents in full bloom last weekend – as part ...
Saw Docs founder member releases double album that defies easy definition!
For well over a year, he’s been teasing his audience, dropping a series of singles from his major...
Second level pupils demand that voice of Galway’s youth is heeded on transport
Infrequent and unreliable buses, insufficient pedestrian crossings and a need for cleaner greener...
Third Tuam count marks end of long day
The final count at the end of a long day at the Galway Lawn Tennis Club saw outgoing Cllr Mary Ho...
Outgoing Councillors edge closer in Athenry/Oranmore
Outgoing Councillors David Collins and James Charity edged closer to retaining their seats, after...
Transfers inch Hoade closer to home
Fianna Fáil stalwart Mary Hoade inched closer to the third seat in Tuam following the distributio...
Keogh eliminated on ninth count in City East
Fine Gael’s Aisling Keogh has been eliminated on the ninth count, bringing the counting of votes ...
Big guns power home in Galway City Central first count
It was three in a row for Mike Cubbard who became the first ever candidate in the history of Galw...
Youngest Councillor now a poll-topper too
The youngest member of Galway County Council has topped the poll in Athenry/Oranmore this time ar...