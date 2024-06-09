  • Services

2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Two – Live Blog

Published:

2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Two – Live Blog
9.28am – The story at the moment regarding the different Local Electoral Areas and how many seats have to be filled…

Connemara North – All 4 Seats Filled


Gort/Kinvara – All 5 Seats Filled

Tuam –  5 Seats

Loughrea – 5 Seats

Athenry/Oranmore – 5 Seats

Connemara South – 5 Seats

Ballinasloe – 6 Seats

Galway City East – 6 Seats

Galway City Central – 4 Seats

Galway City West – 6 Seats

Already Filled are Gort/Kinvara and Connemara North.

So, it could be another long but dramatic day in Galway. 

 

9.25am – This morning, they are concentrating on the Loughrea LEA that has 5 seats and the following candidates…

FF           Canning, Ivan

FF           Curley, Shane

II             Kelly, Declan

FF           Larkin, Mark

FG          Maher, Michael (Moegie)

FG          McClearn, Jimmy

IP            McGettigan, John Anthony

SF           O’Reilly, Ailish

GP         Tooher Madden, Michelle

Counting has resumed in the Tennis Club for the County and will get back up and running for the City at 10am in Westside.

#ICYMI – So far, 13 seats have been filled with 11 seats filled in the County Council and 2 in the City Council.

They are, in the City Council Mike Cubbard and Eddie Hoare and in the County Council, Andrew Reddington, Pete Roche, Albert Dolan, Thomas Grealish, Gerry Finnerty, PJ Murphy, Martina Kinane, Geraldine Donohue, Paul Killilea, Thomas Welby, Seamus Walsh, Eileen Mannion and Gerry King.

9.17am – Good Morning and Welcome to Day Two of our live blog covering the Galway City and County Local Elections for 2024.

