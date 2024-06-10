2024 Galway City and County Local Elections – Day Three – Live Blog
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
8:00am – Good Morning and Welcome to Day Two of our live blog covering the Galway City and County Local Elections for 2024.
Counting will resume at Westside Community Centre for City West to fill five of six seats at 9:30am.
While the county action at the Lawn Tennis Club gets underway from 10am, with four seats to be filled for Connemara South.
