2020 raised ‘zero’ in private funding in first half of 2018

Galway 2020 has confirmed it received no private sector funding in the first half of this year.

The company set up to deliver the European Capital of Culture, relied exclusively on funding from Galway’s two local authorities from January to the end of June 2018.

Galway City Council gave €767,196 in the first two quarters of 2018; Galway County Council gave nothing in the first quarter of 2018, and paid the organisation €350,000 in the second quarter.

When asked earlier this year to confirm to this newspaper that it was behind on its private sector sponsorship budget, Galway 2020 said it couldn’t comment due to “commercial sensitivity” but it added that “things are proceeding in accordance with our plan”.

The latest figures show the company raised zero sponsorship monies in the first six months of this year, however.

That’s according to the quarterly status report of the ‘service level agreement’ between Galway 2020 and the City Council. It will be presented to councillors at next Monday’s Council meeting.

Some €428,576 of Galway 2020’s expenditure in the first six months of the year was on the programme of events. It represented 37.6% of the company’s total expenditure during those six months.

