2020 board sought €656,000 for ‘vouched expenditure’

Galway 2020 requested some €656,000 from the Minister for Culture, Josepha Madigan to cover “vouched expenditure” this year, records confirm.

Aideen McGinley, former chairperson of the board of the private company set up to deliver the European Capital of Culture in 2020, made the request during a meeting with the Minister in September.

Minutes of the meeting, released to the Galway City Tribune following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, suggested Minister Madigan was open to the request if a PDA or Project Delivery Agreement was put in place.

The minutes said: “Ms McGinley asked that consideration be given to covering the company’s vouched expenditure this year of €656k and the Minister agreed that this could be considered if the PDA is in place and funding is available.”

Galway 2020 clarified that the monies referred to will be spent on programme delivery.

A spokesperson said: “Galway 2020 has a signed Project Delivery Agreement in place with the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht (DCHG), which sets out the terms and conditions of the €15 million committed by the department.

“As part of the overall €15 million funding agreement, €650,000 referred to as ‘vouched expenditure’ is due to be received by Galway 2020 in 2018 from the DCHG. This relates to programme expenditure only (funds transferred specifically to cultural partners for their Galway 2020 projects), during 2018. This funding does not relate to any other type of expenditure, such as staff expenses, nor does it relate to salaries or legal fees as queried.”