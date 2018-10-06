2020 bid book producer says project cannot be delivered as planned despite constructive meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A producer of the bid-book that secured the Capital of Culture title for Galway says the 2020 project cannot be delivered as originally envisioned.

Petal Pilley, Director of the Blue Teapot Theatre Company, was among those in attendance at a high-level meeting held last evening on the project.

She’s describing the event – held between cultural organisations involved in the project and the CEO’s of Galway’s local authorities – as ‘constructive’.

However, she feels it’s not possible to deliver the project as outlined in the bid-book due to widely reported funding cuts.

Ms. Pilley does believe last evening’s meeting is a positive step forward – to hear more from Ms. Pilley, tune into Galway Bay fm news.