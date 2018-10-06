Bid book producer: “2020 cannot be delivered as planned”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A producer of the bid book that secured the Capital of Culture title for Galway says the 2020 project cannot be delivered as originally envisioned.

Petal Pilley, Director of the Blue Teapot Theatre Company, was among those in attendance at a high-level meeting held last evening on the project.

She’s describing the event – held between cultural organisations involved in the project and the CEO’s of Galway’s local authorities – as ‘constructive’.

However, she feels it’s not possible to deliver the project as outlined in the bid-book due to widely reported funding cuts.

Ms. Pilley does believe last evening’s meeting is a positive step forward.

At the meeting between the Galway 2020 bid book producers and the Chief Executives of Galway City and County Councils, the following statement was agreed: “The bid book producers called the meeting to address a number of concerns. The meeting was very constructive and positive. We impressed the urgency of key matters. We’re satisfied that the matters raised were understood and it was acknowledged that some were already under consideration. We have made a number of recommendations to the Chief Executives of Galway City and County Councils and they have committed to bringing these back to the board as a matter of urgency.

“We’re awaiting the outcome of the board’s discussion of those recommendations and they’ve agreed to further engage with us shortly.

The recommendations made were as follows: