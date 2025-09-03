200,000 euro for Galway’s Traveller Employment Programme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway project is set to receive over €200,000 worth of support to continue helping the Traveller community secure employment.

The support comes as part of the Breaking Barriers Fund and includes a cash grant and business support.

The Traveller Employment Programme provides access to the labour market and works with employers to create an inclusive workplace.

Head of Equality at Rethink Ireland Dr. Karen Galligan says the service is tailored to the needs of each individual