2,000 students being conferred by University of Galway this week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 2,000 students are being conferred by University of Galway this week

The celebrations for undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees take place from today until Friday

The Graduates come from the College of Science and Engineering, College of Business, Public Policy and Law, College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences and the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Celtic Studies.

Alumni Professor Maria Byrne has been conferred with a Doctor of Science (DSc) on Published Work.

Degrees on published work are higher doctorates and are the highest qualifications awarded by the University.

Maria is Professor of Marine Biology at the University of Sydney, a member of the Sydney Environment Institute, and former Director of the university’s research station on One Tree Island.

