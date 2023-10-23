2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Over 2,000 residents in Tuam and Ballymoe can now connect to high speed broadband.
National Broadband Ireland says 745 Galway premises in Castlerea and 1,500 premises in Gurteen can now order their fibre connection.
40,000 premises in County Galway are included in the State’s Intervention Area, with 16,000 now available to connect.
People living near Tuam and Ballymoe are encouraged to visit nbi.ie to see if they are ready to connect.
