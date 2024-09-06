200 supercars to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run

200 supercars are to arrive in Salthill tomorrow for the Cannonball run

It’s the largest organised roadtrip in Europe featuring Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche, Aston Martin and Maserati





It’s taking in Meath, Kilkenny, wexford, Wicklow and Leitrim as well as Galway over three days

The spectacle will arrive in Salthill at 6 tomorrow evening for an overnight pitstop, leaving at 11 on Sunday morning

This year the official charity is the Jack and Jill Foundation

Event founder Alan Bannon says it will be a great family occasion

