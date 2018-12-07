200 sign petition against homes on green space

Galway City Tribune – More than 200 residents of Corrib Park have signed a submission opposing plans to build three new homes on a green space in the estate in Westside.

The petition, instigated by Fianna Fáil’s Ollie Crowe, outlines a series of reasons why Corrib Park is ‘unsuitable’ for an infill development.

A Government directive was issued earlier this year telling local authorities to identify land in existing housing estates that might be suitable for further development of homes.

Galway City Council identified Corrib Park as being suitable, along with green areas of Castlepark in Ballybane and Ballinfoile Park on Headford Road.

The three homes planned for Corrib Park have been rejected by residents.

Cllr Crowe’s submission to the Planning Department at City Hall, and signed by over 200 residents, outlines several reasons why the infill development in Corrib Park is not suitable.

Residents fear that if this development went ahead, it would set a precedent and the four other green areas in the estate could be targeted for development next.

