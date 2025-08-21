  • Services

200 illegally caught lobsters seized in Ballyconneely

200 illegally caught lobsters seized in Ballyconneely
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over 200 illegally caught lobsters have been seized in search operations at Ballyconneely in West Connemara.

The Sea Fisheries Protection Authority team from the Ros a Mhíl office made the discovery on Tuesday August 19th, following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The team initially seized 194 lobsters which were below the minimum legal size, and at another location nearby, discovered a further 34 lobsters which were a mixture of being oversized, undersized, having mutilated tails and v-notches.

The v-notches are cut into the tails of female lobsters to indicate they’re being conserved – and it’s illegal to catch or sell these lobsters.

All lobsters have been returned to the sea, and the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority has thanked the public for its help.

An investigation continues into both incidents.

