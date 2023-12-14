20 Moycullen families still without school bus service after route “abandoned” one week into term
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
20 families in Moycullen and Roscahill still have no school bus service, after a route was “abandoned” in September, one week into the school term.
The service in question brought students to the Educate Together National School in Newcastle.
Senator Pauline O’ Reilly told the Seanad it’s causing serious hardship for affected families, and it also means more unnecessary cars on the road.
She was informed that the service isn’t actually cancelled, but a bus driver can’t be found to operate the route.
And Senator O’ Reilly was less than thrilled to hear that there’ll be no major changes to the school transport scheme until a long-awaited review is published.
The post 20 Moycullen families still without school bus service after route “abandoned” one week into term appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
