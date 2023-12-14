  • Services

Services

20 Moycullen families still without school bus service after route “abandoned” one week into term

Published:

20 Moycullen families still without school bus service after route “abandoned” one week into term
Share story:

20 families in Moycullen and Roscahill still have no school bus service, after a route was “abandoned” in September, one week into the school term.

The service in question brought students to the Educate Together National School in Newcastle.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Senator Pauline O’ Reilly told the Seanad it’s causing serious hardship for affected families, and it also means more unnecessary cars on the road.

She was informed that the service isn’t actually cancelled, but a bus driver can’t be found to operate the route.

And Senator O’ Reilly was less than thrilled to hear that there’ll be no major changes to the school transport scheme until a long-awaited review is published.

The post 20 Moycullen families still without school bus service after route “abandoned” one week into term appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway City Museum to host special event to remember Eileen Quinn

Galway City Museum will later today host an event to remember Eileen Quinn, a young mother killed...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala refuses permission to turn home at College Road into apartments

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for plans to transform a home at College Road into apartm...

no_space
Inquest hears Ardrahan GAA man died instantly after car struck by speeding neighbour high on cocaine

An inquest has heard that a well-known Ardrahan GAA man died instantly after his car was struck b...

no_space
Biodiversity project to bring family of Dexter cows into Renmore in coming weeks

Ballyloughane in Renmore is to welcome new residents in the coming weeks – a family of Dext...

no_space
Galway artists unite in anger over loss of Palestinian lives

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell The response from Irish artists to the loss of Palestinian lif...

no_space
Anger is growing at ICBF changes

ANGER is continuing to grow in farming circles over the ‘mid-stream changes’ introduced by the IC...

no_space
Barrett and Collevey find the target to reel in flattering Loughrea outfit

Colemanstown United 2 Loughrea 2 By Mike Rafferty in Kiltullagh BATTLING Colemanstown Un...

no_space
Improving Maigh Cuilinn bag third league win of campaign

MAIGH Cuilinn moved on to three wins for the season when winning a thriller in Dublin on Saturday...

no_space
Keeping yourself in check this Christmas

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Are you dreading breaking out over Christmas...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up