An additional €2.6m in funding has been announced for the Loughrea Town Hall redevelopment project.

Almost €2m was announced in 2019, but the latest allocation is to help with significant increases in development and construction costs.

Once completed, it’ll be a multi-functional hall, with theatre and performance space, community rooms, and an enterprise hub expected to create dozens of jobs.

Local Councillor Moegie Maher told me this is tremendous news for Loughrea.