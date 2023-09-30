2.4 tonnes of litter removed from Galway beaches this Summer
An estimated 2.4 tonnes of litter were removed in County Galway for the Big Beach Clean held throughout the summer
28 groups and almost 400 volunteers removed the marine litter from various locations such as Salthill, Kinvara and Connemara
Nationally, over 46 tonnes of litter was removed, which is the equivalent of 12 hippos
In Galway items removed included sunglasses, a toy soldier, razors, golf balls, a plastic Christmas tree, fisheries debris and men’s underwear
Clean Coasts is a charity programme, run through the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce,
