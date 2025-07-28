  • Services

2.3 million euro for 28 artists and arts organisations in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

2.3 million euro has been allocated for 28 artists and arts organisations in Galway

24 July: The Arts Council is pleased to announce

They are among the 218 recipients of the Arts Grant Funding scheme nationwide receiving 17 million euro

The scheme focuses on ensuring there is a breadth of high-quality arts activity and programmes throughout the country

This round of funding relates to arts activities planned for 2026

Topping the Galway list is Branar Dramaiochta Teo which will receive €220,000 while Decadent Theatre Company is to get €180,000

Award-winning director of theatre, spectacle and film Noeline Kavanagh is to get €160,000 while three groups which will receive approximately €130,000 each are Clifden Community Arts Week, Brú Theatre: €133,000, Cuirt International Festival of Literature and Tulca

Here’s the full list of Galway recipients and the exact allocations:

– 126 Artist-Run Gallery: €35,500

– Architecture at the Edge: €95,000

– Art By Grace Dyas: €58,000

– Branar Dramaíochta Teo: €220,000

– Brú Theatre: €133,000

– Clifden Arts Society: €13,000

– Clifden Community Arts Week: €135,000

– Crannóg Magazine: €24,000

– Cuirt International Festival of Literature: €132,200

– Decadent Theatre Company: €180,000

– Doire Press: €89,000

– Futa Fata: €59,500

– Galway Cathedral Recitals: €5,000

– Galway Dance: €73,500

– Galway Theatre Festival: €104,000

– Interface: €70,000

– Noeline Kavanagh: €160,000

– Leabhar Breac: €34,000

– Luminosa Music: €55,791

– Music for Galway: €100,000

– Outset Gallery: €20,000

– Resurgam: €70,000

– Skylight 47: €10,000

– Stiúideo Cuan: €67,500

– The Galway Music Residency: €76,000

– The Journal of Music: €75,500

– Tulca: €130,000

– Twisted Lane Productions: €60,000

