€2.2 million paid out in Galway city and county to bring 45 homes back into use

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two point two million euro has been paid out in Galway city and county to bring 45 homes back into use

A new map shows how many Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant have been awarded since the scheme’s launch in July 2022.

Of the 417 applications approved across Galway, 90 were in the city, and the majority – 327 – were in the county.

Nationally, over €112 million has been paid out, bringing more than 2,000 homes back into residential use from vacancy.

More than 12,400 applications for the grant have been received across Ireland by the end of March this year.

