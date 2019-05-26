1st Count City West: Lyons & O’Reilly elected

Pauline O’Reilly of the Green Party has taken a seat on the first count in Galway City West.

She polled over 1,300 first preferences – 122 over the quota. Ms O’Reilly is the first Green to be elected to Galway City Council since Niall Ó Brolcháin took a seat in the same electoral area in 2004.

Galway City West 1st Count: Donal Lyons (Ind) and Pauline O’Reilly (Green) elected Posted by Connacht Tribune – Galway City Tribune on Sunday, May 26, 2019

Donal Lyons, an Independent, has once again topped the poll, with 281 votes to spare. His surplus is now being redistributed.

Galway City West

Number of seats: 6

Electorate: 8,398

Spoiled votes: 125

Total valid poll: 8,273

Quota: 1,182

FIRST COUNT

Anderson, Marc Ind 91

Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF 422

Connolly, John FF 734

Crowley, John SocDem 491

Feeney, Patrick Ind 15

Flannery, Pearce FG 721

Higgins, Clodagh FG 811

Ivan, Darius Ind 30

Keane, Peter FF 900

Keegan, Claire Ind 30

Lyons, Donal Ind 1,463 ELECTED

Maloney, Marian Ind 183

McNelis, Niall Lab 941

O’Reilly, Pauline Grn 1,304 ELECTED

Roddy, Tommy Ind 137

