1st Count City West: Lyons & O’Reilly elected

Pauline O’Reilly of the Green Party has taken a seat on the first count in Galway City West.
She polled over 1,300 first preferences – 122 over the quota. Ms O’Reilly is the first Green to be elected to Galway City Council since Niall Ó Brolcháin took a seat in the same electoral area in 2004.
Galway City West 1st Count: Donal Lyons (Ind) and Pauline O’Reilly (Green) elected
Posted by Connacht Tribune – Galway City Tribune on Sunday, May 26, 2019
Donal Lyons, an Independent, has once again topped the poll, with 281 votes to spare. His surplus is now being redistributed.
Galway City West
Number of seats: 6
Electorate: 8,398
Spoiled votes: 125
Total valid poll: 8,273
Quota: 1,182
FIRST COUNT
Anderson, Marc Ind 91
Conchúir, Cathal Ó SF 422
Connolly, John FF 734
Crowley, John SocDem 491
Feeney, Patrick Ind 15
Flannery, Pearce FG 721
Higgins, Clodagh FG 811
Ivan, Darius Ind 30
Keane, Peter FF 900
Keegan, Claire Ind 30
Lyons, Donal Ind 1,463 ELECTED
Maloney, Marian Ind 183
McNelis, Niall Lab 941
O’Reilly, Pauline Grn 1,304 ELECTED
Roddy, Tommy Ind 137
Cllr Donal Lyons (Ind) re-elected and Pauline O’Reilly elected.
Lyons’ surplus of 281 to be distributed.