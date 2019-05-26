1st Count Athenry-Oranmore: Charity & Dolan elected

Albert Dolan became the youngest member of the new Galway County Council when he was elected – along with James Charity – on the first count for the Athenry-Oranmore LEA.
The 20-year-old said he could never have anticipated a result like this.
“When you’re young all you’re asking for is a chance. The people have given me that chance – and I will listen so that I can best serve heir needs,” he said.
Cllr James Charity said that he felt a lot of frustration on the doorstep.
“Voters are angry with the government; they hear of recover it they don’t see it. And there is anger too at Fianna Fáil for not pulling the plug,” he said.
Voting in this LEA will recommence in the morning.
Athenry-Oranmore LEA
Total electorate 23,796
Seats total poll 12,71
Invalid votes 202
Total valid poll 12,515
Quota 1,565
First count
Liam Carroll (FG) 885
James Charity (Ind) 1,792
David Collins (FG) 1,163
Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) 1,226
Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457
Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720
Josette Farrell (Ind) 647
Michael Hannon (FF) 753
Shelly Herterich-Quinn (FF) 745
Helen Jennings (FG) 734
Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497
Amanda McManus (REN) 183
Louis O’Hara (SF) 507
Marian Spellman (LAB) 206
Charity and Dolan elected