1st Count Athenry-Oranmore: Charity & Dolan elected

Albert Dolan became the youngest member of the new Galway County Council when he was elected – along with James Charity – on the first count for the Athenry-Oranmore LEA.

The 20-year-old said he could never have anticipated a result like this.

“When you’re young all you’re asking for is a chance. The people have given me that chance – and I will listen so that I can best serve heir needs,” he said.

Cllr James Charity said that he felt a lot of frustration on the doorstep.

“Voters are angry with the government; they hear of recover it they don’t see it. And there is anger too at Fianna Fáil for not pulling the plug,” he said.

Voting in this LEA will recommence in the morning.

Athenry-Oranmore LEA

Total electorate 23,796

Seats total poll 12,71

Invalid votes 202

Total valid poll 12,515

Quota 1,565

First count

Liam Carroll (FG) 885

James Charity (Ind) 1,792

David Collins (FG) 1,163

Gabe Cronnelly (Ind) 1,226

Jim Cuddy (Ind) 1,457

Albert Dolan (FF) 1,720

Josette Farrell (Ind) 647

Michael Hannon (FF) 753

Shelly Herterich-Quinn (FF) 745

Helen Jennings (FG) 734

Kenneth Keavey (GP) 497

Amanda McManus (REN) 183

Louis O’Hara (SF) 507

Marian Spellman (LAB) 206

Charity and Dolan elected