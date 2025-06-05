€1m for Galway projects under Community Recognition Fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding of €1m has been announced for projects across Galway under the latest round of the Community Recognition Fund.

The fund supports the development of infrastructure in recognition of the efforts made by communities to welcome Ukrainian refugees.

In total, 13 projects in the city and county well benefit from this €1m.

In the county, the biggest allocation is €125 thousand towards the renovation of the public toilets at St Michaels Square in Ballinasloe.

€120 thousand will also allow Bearna Ionad Óige Bhearna/Na Forbacha to develop attic space to create community meeting rooms.

In the city, the biggest allocation is €100 thousand to Mervue Primary School to install a multi-use games area and running track.

Meanwhile, a combined €115 thousand will allow Doughiska/Merlin Woods Sports Club and Renmore Scouts to each purchase a minibus.

Full list below: