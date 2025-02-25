  • Services

€1m awarded to ATU for medtech and engineering equipment

Published:

€1m awarded to ATU for medtech and engineering equipment
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Just shy of one million euro has been awarded to ATU for medtech and engineering equipment.

The funding will allow the Medical and Engineering Technology Gateway in ATU to purchase innovative imaging systems.

MET focuses on providing cutting edge, industry focused solutions for SMEs and larger organisations in the MedTech, Engineering and Lifesciences sectors.

The Fibre Optics Medical Imaging System will allow companies test their devices using a radiation-free system – making companies more competitive in their markets.

 

