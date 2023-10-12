  • Services

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/gqcfrd/breast_cancer_uni88mrg.mp3
University of Galway to lead research project into rare breast cancer

University of Galway is to lead an international research project into treating triple negative breast cancer.

The diagnosis affects around 10 to 15 per cent of women, but has limited treatment options.

The project is supported by a 2.7 million Horizon Grant from the European Research Executive Agency.

Leader of the project, Professor Sharon Glynn, says the grant will employ PhD students across Europe:

