  • Services

Services

19 new special classes announced across Galway city and county

Published:

19 new special classes announced across Galway city and county
Share story:

Nineteen new special classes have been announced for Galway for the upcoming school year.

It brings the total number of special classes in Galway city and county to 168 – 102 at primary, and 66 at post-primary.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The additional classes will be spread out across a number of schools in the city, along with in Ballinasloe, Tuam, Headford, Renvyle and Kinvara.

Sharing the news, Minister Hildegarde Naughton says she hopes this will provide some relief to families:

The post 19 new special classes announced across Galway city and county appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Unlikely Dunguaire castle in Kinvara will reopen this year

It’s very unlikely that Dunguaire castle in Kinvara will reopen this year. That’s acc...

no_space
Medical device research centre at University of Galway contributes €750 million to Irish economy

A significant medical device research centre at University of Galway is worth €750m to the Irish ...

no_space
Mairead Farrell critical of Government “all or nothing” approach to EU migration pact

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell is criticising the Government’s “all or nothing”...

no_space
Pieta vows to find new location following news of proposed Tuam closure

Pieta House has released a statement following news it intends to close the existing therapy cent...

no_space
Galway recycles almost 3,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2023

People in Galway recycled almost 3,000 tonnes of e-waste – or nearly 10kg per person –...

no_space
Would you like a free Home Energy Assessment?

Homeowners in Galway city and county who register for an upcoming Home Energy Upgrade Information...

no_space
Poignant Galway vigil remembers the innocent children of Gaza invasion

The names of hundreds upon hundreds of Palestinian children murdered in Israel’s relentless assau...

no_space
Sod is turned on new age-friendly development in Mountbellew

The sod was turned last week on new era in social housing in north Galway – designed specifically...

no_space
Don’t let seagulls think you’re their meal ticket

Malcolm Bell remembered seeing a seagull outsmart an Alsatian at a pier in St Ives, a beautiful s...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up