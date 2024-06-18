19 new special classes announced across Galway city and county
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Nineteen new special classes have been announced for Galway for the upcoming school year.
It brings the total number of special classes in Galway city and county to 168 – 102 at primary, and 66 at post-primary.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The additional classes will be spread out across a number of schools in the city, along with in Ballinasloe, Tuam, Headford, Renvyle and Kinvara.
Sharing the news, Minister Hildegarde Naughton says she hopes this will provide some relief to families:
The post 19 new special classes announced across Galway city and county appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Unlikely Dunguaire castle in Kinvara will reopen this year
It’s very unlikely that Dunguaire castle in Kinvara will reopen this year. That’s acc...
Medical device research centre at University of Galway contributes €750 million to Irish economy
A significant medical device research centre at University of Galway is worth €750m to the Irish ...
Mairead Farrell critical of Government “all or nothing” approach to EU migration pact
Galway West TD Mairead Farrell is criticising the Government’s “all or nothing”...
Pieta vows to find new location following news of proposed Tuam closure
Pieta House has released a statement following news it intends to close the existing therapy cent...
Galway recycles almost 3,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2023
People in Galway recycled almost 3,000 tonnes of e-waste – or nearly 10kg per person –...
Would you like a free Home Energy Assessment?
Homeowners in Galway city and county who register for an upcoming Home Energy Upgrade Information...
Poignant Galway vigil remembers the innocent children of Gaza invasion
The names of hundreds upon hundreds of Palestinian children murdered in Israel’s relentless assau...
Sod is turned on new age-friendly development in Mountbellew
The sod was turned last week on new era in social housing in north Galway – designed specifically...
Don’t let seagulls think you’re their meal ticket
Malcolm Bell remembered seeing a seagull outsmart an Alsatian at a pier in St Ives, a beautiful s...