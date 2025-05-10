19 locations around Galway and County take part in the annual Darkness Into Light walks.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Hundreds of people from around Galway City and County have joined thousands of participants nationwide and abroad in the annual Darkness Into Light Walks this morning.

Pieta’s biggest fundraising event began at 4am.

19 locations in Galway City and County all took part in the walk.

The Galway locations were An Cheathru Rua, Athenry, Ballinasloe, Clifden, Dunmore, Salthill, Headford, Glenamaddy, all three of the Aran Islands and Inisbofin, Loughrea, Menlough, Monivea, Mountbellew, Oranmore, Portumna and Turloughmore.

In total, 197 locations in Ireland and abroad took part in the annual fundraiser for Pieta, the suicide and self-harm prevention charity.

Community members set off from locations including GAA clubs, churches, and schools in the pre-dawn darkness, completing the 5km walk as the sun began to rise.

The annual fundraiser is seen as crucial to provide vital services for Pieta, who provide easily accessible, free-of-charge services online, by phone, or in person to people of all ages and backgrounds in distress or who have been bereaved through suicide.

Pieta and Electric Ireland are reminding people that donations can still be made online at darknessintolight.ie, every donation will go towards Pieta’s therapy and support services for those impacted by suicide.