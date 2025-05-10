  • Services

Services

19 locations around Galway and County take part in the annual Darkness Into Light walks.

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

19 locations around Galway and County take part in the annual Darkness Into Light walks.
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Hundreds of people from around Galway City and County have joined thousands of participants nationwide and abroad in the annual Darkness Into Light Walks this morning.

Pieta’s biggest fundraising event began at 4am.

19 locations in Galway City and County all took part in the walk.

The Galway locations were An Cheathru Rua, Athenry, Ballinasloe, Clifden, Dunmore, Salthill, Headford, Glenamaddy, all three of the Aran Islands and Inisbofin, Loughrea, Menlough, Monivea, Mountbellew, Oranmore, Portumna and Turloughmore.

In total, 197 locations in Ireland and abroad took part in the annual fundraiser for Pieta, the suicide and self-harm prevention charity.

Community members set off from locations including GAA clubs, churches, and schools in the pre-dawn darkness, completing the 5km walk as the sun began to rise.

The annual fundraiser is seen as crucial to provide vital services for Pieta, who provide easily accessible, free-of-charge services online, by phone, or in person to people of all ages and backgrounds in distress or who have been bereaved through suicide.

Pieta and Electric Ireland are reminding people that donations can still be made online at darknessintolight.ie, every donation will go towards Pieta’s therapy and support services for those impacted by suicide.

More like this:
no_space
Gort prepares to host record numbers for County’s Fleadh Cheoil

A record-breaking number of traditional musicians of all ages and hues will converge on Gort next...

no_space
Bowel cancer survivor makes the most of life 13 years on from lifesaving surgery

A true inspiration to all those who are living with cancer, Dónal O’Shea knows he is one of the l...

no_space
Galway Race Committee has new chairman

The Galway Race Committee has announced the election of Dr. Colm O’Flaherty as its new Chairman, ...

no_space
Appeal for 14 year-old boy missing from Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for help in finding a 14 year-ol...

no_space
Galway in top five most Pope-obsessed counties in Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway is in the top five most Pope-obsessed counties...

no_space
Connemara residents entering fourth month without phone lines after Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResidents in parts of Connemara are into their fourth...

no_space
Eight Galway students receive scholarship to cover full duration of undergraduate studies

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEight Galway students are among 125 across the countr...

no_space
Major improvement works for Inis Oírr pier to be completed in 2027

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor infrastructural improvement works for Inis Oírr...

no_space
Unemployment levels up slightly in past month across county

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUnemployment levels are up slightly in the past month...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up