19 Galway Agricultural shows to share government allocation of 136 thousand euro
Published:
-
-
|
Ardrahan Agricultural Show
|
Sat 13th July
|
€6,700
|
Athenry Agricultural Show
|
Sun 26th May
|
€8,350
|
Ballinasloe Horse and Agri Show
|
Sun 22nd Sept
|
€8,350
|
Ballyconneely Agricultural Show
|
Sun 21st July
|
€6,700
|
Ballyconneely Performance Show
|
Sat 1st June
|
€5,880
|
Cashel Pony Show
|
Sun 4th August
|
€5,880
|
Claregalway Agricultural Show
|
Sun 9th June
|
€6,700
|
Clifton Annual Connemara Pony Show
|
Tue 20th –
|
€9,205
|
Connemara Pony of the Year Show
|
Sun 15th Sept
|
€5,880
|
Corrandulla Show
|
Sun 23rd June
|
€8,350
|
Glenamaddy District Ploughing & Agricultural Show
|
Sun 29th Sept
|
€8,350
|
Gort & District Show
|
Sat 10th August
|
€6,700
|
Loughrea Agricultural Show Association
|
Sun 21st July
|
€6,700
|
Maam Cross Show
|
Sun 7th July
|
€5,880
|
Monivea Show
|
Sun 8th Sept
|
€6,700
|
Mountbellew Agricultural Show
|
Sat 24th August
|
€8,350
|
Ougherard Show Society
|
Sun 25th August
|
€8,350
|
Roundstone Pony, Cattle, Sheep & Dog Show
|
Sun 14th July
|
€6,700
|
Taispéantais Chois Fharraige (Spiddal)
|
Sun 1st Sept
|
€6,700
It’s part of a national allocation to 122 events of one million euro by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys
The Galway allocations range from 5,800 euro to 9 thousand euro
The funding is aimed at supporting each committee to prepare for the upcoming Show Season over the summer months.
Minister Humphreys says the Agricultural shows provide a welcome economic boost to their areas
