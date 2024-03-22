  • Services

19 Galway Agricultural shows to share government allocation of 136 thousand euro

19 Galway Agricultural shows to share government allocation of 136 thousand euro
Ardrahan Agricultural Show


Sat 13th July

€6,700

Athenry Agricultural Show

Sun 26th May

€8,350

Ballinasloe Horse and Agri Show

Sun 22nd Sept

€8,350

Ballyconneely Agricultural Show

Sun 21st July

€6,700

Ballyconneely Performance  Show

Sat 1st June

€5,880

Cashel Pony Show

Sun 4th August

€5,880

Claregalway Agricultural Show

Sun 9th June

€6,700

Clifton Annual Connemara Pony Show

Tue 20th –
Wed 23rd August

€9,205

Connemara Pony of the Year Show

Sun 15th Sept

€5,880

Corrandulla Show

Sun 23rd June

€8,350

Glenamaddy District Ploughing & Agricultural Show

Sun 29th Sept

€8,350

Gort & District Show

Sat 10th August

€6,700

Loughrea Agricultural Show Association

Sun 21st July

€6,700

Maam Cross Show

Sun 7th July

€5,880

Monivea Show

Sun 8th Sept

€6,700

Mountbellew Agricultural Show

Sat 24th August

€8,350

Ougherard  Show Society

Sun 25th August

€8,350

Roundstone Pony, Cattle, Sheep & Dog Show

Sun 14th July

€6,700

Taispéantais Chois Fharraige (Spiddal)

Sun 1st Sept

€6,700

19 Galway Agricultural shows are to share a government allocation of 136 thousand euro

It’s part of a national allocation to 122 events of one million euro by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys

The Galway allocations range from 5,800 euro to 9 thousand euro

The funding is aimed at supporting each committee to prepare for the upcoming Show Season over the summer months.

Minister Humphreys says the Agricultural shows provide a welcome economic boost to their areas

 

 

