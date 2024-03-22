19 Galway Agricultural shows to share government allocation of 136 thousand euro

Ardrahan Agricultural Show

Sat 13th July €6,700 Athenry Agricultural Show Sun 26th May €8,350 Ballinasloe Horse and Agri Show Sun 22nd Sept €8,350 Ballyconneely Agricultural Show Sun 21st July €6,700 Ballyconneely Performance Show Sat 1st June €5,880 Cashel Pony Show Sun 4th August €5,880 Claregalway Agricultural Show Sun 9th June €6,700 Clifton Annual Connemara Pony Show Tue 20th –

Wed 23rd August €9,205 Connemara Pony of the Year Show Sun 15th Sept €5,880 Corrandulla Show Sun 23rd June €8,350 Glenamaddy District Ploughing & Agricultural Show Sun 29th Sept €8,350 Gort & District Show Sat 10th August €6,700 Loughrea Agricultural Show Association Sun 21st July €6,700 Maam Cross Show Sun 7th July €5,880 Monivea Show Sun 8th Sept €6,700 Mountbellew Agricultural Show Sat 24th August €8,350 Ougherard Show Society Sun 25th August €8,350 Roundstone Pony, Cattle, Sheep & Dog Show Sun 14th July €6,700 Taispéantais Chois Fharraige (Spiddal) Sun 1st Sept €6,700

19 Galway Agricultural shows are to share a government allocation of 136 thousand euro

It’s part of a national allocation to 122 events of one million euro by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys

The Galway allocations range from 5,800 euro to 9 thousand euro

The funding is aimed at supporting each committee to prepare for the upcoming Show Season over the summer months.

Minister Humphreys says the Agricultural shows provide a welcome economic boost to their areas

