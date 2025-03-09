  • Services

19 Galway Agricultural Shows to benefit from Government investment following yesterday's announcement

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Agricultural shows around the county are to benefit from funding of over €139,000 following the announcement of new investment in the sector by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, yesterday.

The Minister made the announcement as he launched the 2025 Yearbook for the Irish Show’s Association at an event in the Athlone Springs Hotel.

It total, €1 million of investment will be made to Agricultural shows nationwide with €139,720 of that going to 19 Agricultural Shows in Galway.

As part of the initiative, each show will receive a grant of between €4,260 and €11,410 depending on their size.

This funding will support the work of each of the 123 show committees as they prepare for the upcoming show season.

The shows in Galway that will benefit are:

Galway

 

€139,720

Ardrahan Agricultural Show

Sat 12th July

€6,700

Athenry Agricultural Show

Sun 25th May

€8,350

Ballinasloe Horse and Agri Show

Sat 20th &
Sun 21st Sept

€8,350

Ballyconneely Agricultural Show

Sun 20th July

€6,700

Ballyconneely Performance  Show

Sat 31st May

€5,880

Cashel Pony Show

Sun 3th Aug

€5,880

Claregalway Agricultural Show

Sun 8th June

€6,700

Clifton Annual Connemara Pony Show

Wed 20th –
Sat 23rd Aug

€9,995

Connemara Pony of the Year Show

Sun 21st Sept

€5,880

Corrandulla Show

Sun 22nd June

€8,350

Glenamaddy District Ploughing & Agricultural Show

Sun 28th Sept

€9,205

Gort & District Show

Sat 9th Aug

€6,700

Loughrea Agricultural Show Association

Sun 20th July

€6,700

Maam Cross Show

Sun 6th July

€5,880

Monivea Show

Sun 14th Sept

€8,350

Mountbellew Agricultural Show

Sat 23th Aug

€8,350

Ougherard  Show Society

Sun 31st Aug

€8,350

Roundstone Pony, Cattle, Sheep & Dog Show

Sun 13th July

€6,700

Taispéantais Chois Fharraige (Spiddal)

Sun 7th Sept

€6,700
