19 Galway Agricultural Shows to benefit from Government investment following yesterday's announcement

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Agricultural shows around the county are to benefit from funding of over €139,000 following the announcement of new investment in the sector by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, yesterday.

The Minister made the announcement as he launched the 2025 Yearbook for the Irish Show’s Association at an event in the Athlone Springs Hotel.

It total, €1 million of investment will be made to Agricultural shows nationwide with €139,720 of that going to 19 Agricultural Shows in Galway.

As part of the initiative, each show will receive a grant of between €4,260 and €11,410 depending on their size.

This funding will support the work of each of the 123 show committees as they prepare for the upcoming show season.

The shows in Galway that will benefit are: