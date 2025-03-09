19 Galway Agricultural Shows to benefit from Government investment following yesterday's announcement

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Agricultural shows around the county are to benefit from funding of over €139,000 following the announcement of new investment in the sector by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, yesterday.
The Minister made the announcement as he launched the 2025 Yearbook for the Irish Show’s Association at an event in the Athlone Springs Hotel.
It total, €1 million of investment will be made to Agricultural shows nationwide with €139,720 of that going to 19 Agricultural Shows in Galway.
As part of the initiative, each show will receive a grant of between €4,260 and €11,410 depending on their size.
This funding will support the work of each of the 123 show committees as they prepare for the upcoming show season.
The shows in Galway that will benefit are:
|
Galway
|
|
€139,720
|
Ardrahan Agricultural Show
|
Sat 12th July
|
€6,700
|
Athenry Agricultural Show
|
Sun 25th May
|
€8,350
|
Ballinasloe Horse and Agri Show
|
Sat 20th &
|
€8,350
|
Ballyconneely Agricultural Show
|
Sun 20th July
|
€6,700
|
Ballyconneely Performance Show
|
Sat 31st May
|
€5,880
|
Cashel Pony Show
|
Sun 3th Aug
|
€5,880
|
Claregalway Agricultural Show
|
Sun 8th June
|
€6,700
|
Clifton Annual Connemara Pony Show
|
Wed 20th –
|
€9,995
|
Connemara Pony of the Year Show
|
Sun 21st Sept
|
€5,880
|
Corrandulla Show
|
Sun 22nd June
|
€8,350
|
Glenamaddy District Ploughing & Agricultural Show
|
Sun 28th Sept
|
€9,205
|
Gort & District Show
|
Sat 9th Aug
|
€6,700
|
Loughrea Agricultural Show Association
|
Sun 20th July
|
€6,700
|
Maam Cross Show
|
Sun 6th July
|
€5,880
|
Monivea Show
|
Sun 14th Sept
|
€8,350
|
Mountbellew Agricultural Show
|
Sat 23th Aug
|
€8,350
|
Ougherard Show Society
|
Sun 31st Aug
|
€8,350
|
Roundstone Pony, Cattle, Sheep & Dog Show
|
Sun 13th July
|
€6,700
|
Taispéantais Chois Fharraige (Spiddal)
|
Sun 7th Sept
|
€6,700