180 doctors graduate from University of Galway today

University of Galway has hosted its Summer Conferring ceremonies today.

More than 400 students were awarded their degrees, including 92 who were conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy.

The largest cohort to graduate during today’s ceremonies was the 187 doctors who received their Honours Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, and Bachelor of Obstetrics degree.

During the conferring ceremony, 12 graduates were awarded a total of 15 Final Medical Medals by the University’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.