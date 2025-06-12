  • Services

Services

180 doctors graduate from University of Galway today

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

180 doctors graduate from University of Galway today
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University of Galway has hosted its Summer Conferring ceremonies today.

More than 400 students were awarded their degrees, including 92 who were conferred with a Doctor of Philosophy.

The largest cohort to graduate during today’s ceremonies was the 187 doctors who received their Honours Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, and Bachelor of Obstetrics degree.

During the conferring ceremony, 12 graduates were awarded a total of 15 Final Medical Medals by the University’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.

More like this:
no_space
Uisce Éireann assures Cleggan/Claddaghduff customers water is safe to drink

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann is assuring customers in the Cleggan/Cl...

no_space
Over 5,000 Galway families to automatically receive Back-to-School Clothing allowance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver five thousand Galway families will automatically...

no_space
Plans moving forward for upgrade of Oranmore Train Station carpark

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe wheels are in motion for the much-needed upgrade ...

no_space
One-way traffic on cards for Kinvara in new draft transport plan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA one-way traffic system is on the cards for Kinvara,...

no_space
Two Galway Accountancy students are world’s best

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway Accountancy students have finished first i...

no_space
Galway's Droichead an Dóchais shortlisted for national public choice award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city's Droichead an Dóchais has been shortlist...

no_space
Housing Minister to open redeveloped Threshold city office

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMinister for Housing James Browne will be in Galway t...

no_space
North and West region had biggest growth in household net wealth

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Northern and Western region has seen the biggest ...

no_space
Farm in Loughrea to host IFA solar information event

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway IFA will this evening host a solar information...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up