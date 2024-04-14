180 books donated to six Galway schools through partnership between Enterprise Mobility and Children’s Books Ireland
180 books have been donated to six Galway schools, through a partnership between Children’s Books Ireland and Enterprise Mobility.
Now in its 3rd year, the initiative aims to increase book ownership among children and boost literacy levels.
Nationally, over 4,600 books were distributed across the country.
The selected schools in Galway this year are Scoil Mhuire Clarinbridge, Claregalway Educate Together National School, Coldwood National School, Claddagh National School and Mercy National School.
Wider than the sea, written by Galway-based author Serena Molloy, was chosen for this year’s book drive.
The post 180 books donated to six Galway schools through partnership between Enterprise Mobility and Children's Books Ireland appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
