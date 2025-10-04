18 Food Producers from Galway win awards at Blas na hÉireann

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

18 producers from Co. Galway have won awards at Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards held in Dingle yesterday.

The Irish Food Awards are now in their 18th year and firmly established as the largest and most influential food awards on the island of Ireland.

All 18 were shortlisted across a wide range of categories, with all of them taking home coveted Blas awards.

This year’s finalists and winners had the opportunity to showcase their products at the Blas Village and the popular Eat Ireland in a Day market, both of which returned to Dingle alongside the annual Backyard at Blas panel discussions supported by Bank of Ireland.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from County Galway are: All About Kombucha, Birdhouse, Builin Blasta Cafe, Bakery & Retail, DK Connemara Oysters, Dough Bros, Foods of Athenry, Galmere Fresh Foods, Gather/Abbert Bailiu Teoranta, Grá Chocolates, Ivy House Chocolates, Joyce Country Bakery, Bácús Dhúiche Sheoigheach, Kylemore Abbey & Gardens Ltd., Loughnane’s Of Galway, Sean Loughnanes, The Foods of Athenry and The Lán Kitchen.

Grá Chocolates was awarded Best in County, proudly sponsored by Galway Local Enterprise Office.

The Blas na hÉireann awards weekend runs until tomorrow with a packed programme of events shining a spotlight on the very best of Irish food and drink.