17 year old sentenced to 8 years detention for attempted murder of Army chaplain in Renmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A 17-year-old boy, who had become radicalised online, has been sentenced to eight years in detention for the attempted murder of an Army chaplain at Renmore Barracks

The accused, who can’t be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to the attack last August.

Fr Paul Murphy was stabbed multiple times in the attack, but said in court he forgives the boy and hopes he sees the error of his ways.

In sentencing, the Judge said there is a very real and important childcare issue with the unregulated elements of the internet – which he said has enormous societal implications.

