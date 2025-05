This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

17 start-ups from the West region were supported by Enterprise Ireland in 2024

The government agency responsible for the development and growth of Irish companies in global markets invested €27.6 million in Irish start-ups last year

Investment was provided through Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-Up and Pre-Seed Start Fund programmes

A new five-year strategy is aiming to support 1,000 new start-ups