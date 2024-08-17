16 Year Old to appear in court in today in connection with stabbing of Army chaplain

A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court today in Galway in connection with the stabbing of Army Chaplin Fr Paul Murphy.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Thursday with the Chaplin taken to University Hospital Galway where he was treated for his injuries which are described as serious but not life-threatening.





Defence Forces members fired warning shots and restrained the teenager at the scene, who Gardaí then arrested.

City councillor Alan Cheevers says the State must crack down on such attacks.

