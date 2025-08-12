16 Galway producers make it through to Irish Food Awards final

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

16 producers from Galway have made it through to the final stage of this year’s Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards.

They include All About Kombucha, Birdhouse, Builin Blasta Cafe, Bakery & Retail, Crust Gluten Free, Divillys Ltd., DK Connemara Oysters, Dough Bro’s, Galmere Fresh Foods, Gather/Abbert Bailiu Teoranta, Grá Chocolates, Ivy House Chocolates, Joyce Country Bakery/ Bácús Dhúiche Sheoigheach, Kylemore Abbey & Gardens Ltd., Loughnane’s Of Galway, The Foods of Athenry and The Lán Kitchen.

The judging, which took place over May, June and July in partnership with UCC and TU Dublin, is blind-tasted and scored by a network of expert judges, including chefs, buyers, academics, restaurateurs, and industry leaders.

The final takes place in Dingle from October 2nd to 5th and will house the Eat Ireland in a Day market and the Blas Village where finalists can showcase their products.