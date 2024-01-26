  • Services

Services

1,500 Galway farmers exit trade in past decade

Published:

1,500 Galway farmers exit trade in past decade
Share story:

More than a thousand farmers in Galway have left the trade in the past decade.

The Irish Farmers Journal reports that between 2011 and 2022, 1,434 farmers exited farming across the county.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Census figures analysed by the Irish Farmers Journal show that around 1,400 farmers nationwide exit farming each year, with half of those in Connacht, Clare, Kerry and Donegal.

In total across the country, 13,455 farmers have left the sector between 2011 and 2022.

One of the reasons being cited for the decline is the increase in part time farmers, resulting in many farmers placing another profession as their main employment.

Another is the age demographic, with the average age of farmers standing at 58 – meaning many farmers are retiring.

The post 1,500 Galway farmers exit trade in past decade appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Report finds Galway is one of the top counties people relocate to

A report has found that Galway is among the top counties people choose to relocate to However, it...

no_space
Long serving city councillor Mike Cubbard confirms he will seek re-election

Long serving city councillor and former Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard has confirmed that he will s...

no_space
Galway City Council staff ‘healthiest’ in Ireland

Maybe it’s the sea air, but staff at Galway City Council are the healthiest of any local authorit...

no_space
An Taibhdhearc seeks funding boost to transform into professional theatre company

From this week's Galway City Tribune - An Taibhdhearc is appealing for six times its current fund...

no_space
Storm damage to airdome estimated at €500,000

From this week's Galway City Tribune - Galway City escaped remarkably unscathed from the double w...

no_space
Social housing ‘neighbourhood’ plan for Knocknacarra

From this week's Galway City Tribune - Galway City Council has drawn up plans for 84 social housi...

no_space
Galway have something to prove as Mayo are first up

By DARREN KELLY JUST over seven months since their disappointing All-Ireland championship elim...

no_space
New appointments at Druid Theatre

Druid Theatre has appointed Anneliese Davidsen as the company’s new Executive Director. She repla...

no_space
Connacht tame the Bears to secure Challenge Cup spot

Connacht 27 Bristol Bears 10 By JOHN FALLON at Dexcom Stadium BRISTOL Bears coach Pat La...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up