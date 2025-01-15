This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

150 page Programme for Government at-a-glance as compiled by the FYI Galway team:

ROTATION AND MINISTERIES:

The position of Taoiseach will rotate on the 16th of November 2027.

The parties have agreed to five budgets with an election to be held after November 2029.

A dedicated Minister of State for fisheries and the marine will be re-established.

HEALTH:

Legislate for a right to be forgotten for cancer survivors seeking insurance to take effect seven years after the end of treatment.

Reduce waiting times to the Slaintecare target of 10 to 12 weeks.

Increase the number of hospital inpatient beds by 4 – 4,500.

Increase the number of ICU beds by 100.

Build four new elective hospitals – two in Dublin, one in Cork and one in Galway.

‘Open the National Children’s Hospital.’

Increase staffing and resources for spinal surgeries for children

Increase the number of consultants in emergency medicine by 50%

Expand free GP services to children under the age of 12

Consider further reductions in the drugs payment scheme and hospital parking charges

Extend the ages for BowelScreen and BreastCheck

Fund universal access to hairpieces, post-mastectomy products and specialised bras

Explore ways to ban commercial sunbed use.

Expand eligibility for free IVF

CARERS

Phase out the means test for carers over the lifetime of the Government.

HOUSING:

The Government promises to build 300,000 homes between now and 2030.

Plans to reform and streamline compulsory purchase orders.

Introduce statutory timelines for the connections for water/waste water for housing developments.

Extend the Help to Buy Scheme to 2030 as well as the First Homes Scheme.

Build an average of 12,000 social homes a year.

Progressively increase the renters tax credit.

Establish a rent price register.

INFRASTRUCTURE

A new infrastructure division will sit within the Department of Public Expenditure and will be subject to a new Public Investment Act, requiring sponsoring agencies to meet timelines on development of project appraisals and other evaluations so as to reduce delays in decision making and embed value for money across all capital projects.

EDUCATION:

Decrease the student teacher ratio to 19:1 at primary school level.

Increase capitation grants for school funding.

Establish a new DEIS plus scheme to help the most disadvantaged schools.

Provide free period products in schools.

CHILDCARE:

Reduce the cost of childcare to 200 euro a month and explore capping the fees for larger families.

ACORN:

The prospect of a managed investment account being set up for each child on birth will be explored during the lifetime of the Government.

STUDENT FEES:

Continue to reduce student fees for third level.

Increase the SUSI maintenance grants.

NITRATES:

The Government says it will do everything in its power to retain the EU nitrates derogation. This includes establishing a new Cabinet committee on water quality.

AIRPORTS:

Work to lift the passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

Conduct a review to maximise use of Donegal, Ireland West (Knock), Shannon, Cork and Kerry airports.

Progress the lengthening and widening of the runway at Waterford Airport.

CRIME:

Publish a retail crime strategy, including tackling retail defamation.

Create 280 refuge spaces by 2026.

Introduce stronger laws around the spiking of drinks.

Establish specialised judges to handle domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence cases.

Fund unmanned drones to patrol the coast and ports on the lookout for illegal drugs.

Support gardai to use AI in the investigation of criminal cases, subject to oversight.

Consider the establishment of a second garda training college.

SCAM:

The programme for Government says it would examine the feasibility of implementing an SMS scam filter that functions like email spam filters to help reduce scam messages.

TRANSPORT:

Roll out contactless fare payments on all public transport and keep fares low and affordable.

Refocus the Department of Public Expenditure to have more control over spending on big projects.

Upgrade real time tracking of public transport.

Further expand free public transport for children.

Ensure all metropolitan areas have a tailored public transport plan including bus and light rail where appropriate.

POLICE:

Government commits to Create a Transport Security Force under the National Transport Authority, which would operate and have similar powers to the Airport Police and Customs officers.

OCCUPIED:

Progress legislation prohibiting goods from Occupied Palestinian Territories following the July 2024 International Court of Justice Advisory Opinion.

CLIMATE:

Reduce emissions by 51% out to 2030 from 2018 levels in line with previous commitments.

Improve retrofitting grants in order to deliver more B2 home equivalents each year.

Legislate to allow for district heating systems and explore the idea of group retrofitting to make it more economical.

Commission an independent review into the speed and level of pass through from wholesale prices to retail prices, with an additional assessment of the overall price dynamics and an overall focus on the competitiveness of the Irish economy.

TOURISM:

Organise a ‘Year of the Invitation’ event like the Gathering to encourage people to visit Ireland.

GPO:

Redevelop the GPO as a historic landmark to preserve its historic importance and enhance its role as a key cultural landmark in Dublin.