  • Services

Services

150 homes in Galway to get free hot water in EnergyCloud project

Published:

150 homes in Galway to get free hot water in EnergyCloud project
Share story:

A New EnergyCloud project has been launched in Galway.

It will enable 150 homes to receive free tanks of hot water from surplus renewable energy


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The smart device is a landmark sustainability initiative from EnergyCloud and Amazon Web Services

It will be hugely beneficial to the residents concerned

It’s been launched by Junior Minister Alan Dillon at the Gusta Gaoithe wind farm in Ardderoo

Minister Dillon says the Government expects more homes to be able to take advantage of excess renewable energy

He states it will allow households to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint.

The post 150 homes in Galway to get free hot water in EnergyCloud project appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Doctors all over the house!

Over 360 degree, masters and PhD students graduated from University of Galway recently, joining m...

no_space
Numbers all add up for Galway accountancy students

Two Galway accountancy students look to have things well figured out in their chosen profession. ...

no_space
Galway native appointed to drive new Food and Agri Innovation Programme at UCD

A County Galway native has been appointed by UCD to drive its new Food and Agriculture Sustainabl...

no_space
Silverstrand Beach named 4th best swimming beach in Ireland

Silverstrand Beach in Barna has made the top ten in a new survey on Ireland’s swimming beac...

no_space
Aran Islands lifeboat assists injured cyclist on Inisheer

The Aran Islands lifeboat has assisted an injured cyclist on Inisheer. The Irish Coast Guard aler...

no_space
Galway tech startup nominated for national award

Precision Sports Technology has been named as a finalist in the KPMG Global Tech Innovator Irelan...

no_space
Galway charities presented with proceeds from Cathaoirleach’s Ball

Two Galway charities have been presented with proceeds from the Cathaoirleach’s Ball. Galway-base...

no_space
Six brand new faces on City Council take their seats

There are six brand new faces on Galway city council – and they took their chairs for the v...

no_space
Galway AI company scoops ‘Start-up Technology Company of the Year’ prize

Galvia, a pioneering AI company based in Galway, has won the ‘Start-up Technology Company of the ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up