150 homes in Galway to get free hot water in EnergyCloud project
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A New EnergyCloud project has been launched in Galway.
It will enable 150 homes to receive free tanks of hot water from surplus renewable energy
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The smart device is a landmark sustainability initiative from EnergyCloud and Amazon Web Services
It will be hugely beneficial to the residents concerned
It’s been launched by Junior Minister Alan Dillon at the Gusta Gaoithe wind farm in Ardderoo
Minister Dillon says the Government expects more homes to be able to take advantage of excess renewable energy
He states it will allow households to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint.
The post 150 homes in Galway to get free hot water in EnergyCloud project appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Doctors all over the house!
Over 360 degree, masters and PhD students graduated from University of Galway recently, joining m...
Numbers all add up for Galway accountancy students
Two Galway accountancy students look to have things well figured out in their chosen profession. ...
Galway native appointed to drive new Food and Agri Innovation Programme at UCD
A County Galway native has been appointed by UCD to drive its new Food and Agriculture Sustainabl...
Silverstrand Beach named 4th best swimming beach in Ireland
Silverstrand Beach in Barna has made the top ten in a new survey on Ireland’s swimming beac...
Aran Islands lifeboat assists injured cyclist on Inisheer
The Aran Islands lifeboat has assisted an injured cyclist on Inisheer. The Irish Coast Guard aler...
Galway tech startup nominated for national award
Precision Sports Technology has been named as a finalist in the KPMG Global Tech Innovator Irelan...
Galway charities presented with proceeds from Cathaoirleach’s Ball
Two Galway charities have been presented with proceeds from the Cathaoirleach’s Ball. Galway-base...
Six brand new faces on City Council take their seats
There are six brand new faces on Galway city council – and they took their chairs for the v...
Galway AI company scoops ‘Start-up Technology Company of the Year’ prize
Galvia, a pioneering AI company based in Galway, has won the ‘Start-up Technology Company of the ...