15 new jobs at refurbished Lidl Galway city store
15 new jobs have been created at the refurbished Lidl Galway city store.
It brings the existing Headford Road team to more than 30 employees.
Galway footballer and Lidl’s LGFA ambassador Nicola Ward will cut the ribbon on the new-look store this morning.
Nicola recently featured on the German retailer’s new range of milk packaging spotlighting Ladies Gaelic Football.
In addition, local charity Claddagh Watch will be given a donation of €1,000 in Lidl vouchers.
The outlet has been closed to the public since 26th July to complete the refurbishment.
