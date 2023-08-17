14 thousand reports of ‘adverse incidents’ in Saolta hospitals including UHG and Portiuncula
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been almost 14 thousand reports of ‘adverse incidents’ recorded at Saolta Hospitals across the West and North West since 2018.
The figures were released to Aontu Leader, Peadar Toibin.
While UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are included in the Saolta Hospital group, figures haven’t been made available for individual hospitals.
Overall, there were almost half a million adverse incidents reported in the health service since 2018
Adverse incidents can cover a wide range of events and would include slips, trips, falls, surgery on the wrong part of the body or wrong patient, wrong medication, and patient injury and death.
There were almost 484,000 adverse incidents recorded in the health service in the past five years.
Since 2018, almost 14% of incidents required first aid.
Just over 10% of incidents required medical treatment.
While there were 3,142 deaths associated with an adverse event in the past five years.
