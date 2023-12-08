14-thousand euro allocation to Galway to encourage increased participation of women and diversity in 2024 Local Elections

Just under 14-thousand euro has been allocated to encourage the increased participation of women and diversity in the 2024 Local Elections in Galway

It’s part of a 205-thousand euro national allocation for projects such as training on online harassment for current women councillors, International Women’s Day events, and a seminar for women from different migrant backgrounds.





Galway County Council is to get 8,750 euro while the City Council will receive 4,850 euro

Minister for Local Government, Kieran O’Donnell, says it’s crucially important that “council chambers are fully reflective of the communities that they represent.”

