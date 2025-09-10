14 homes to be bought in the city for families in long term emergency accommodation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City is to receive an additional €4 million this year under the Social Housing Second-Hand Acquisitions Programme.

This will allow 14 properties to be bought in the City for families in long term emergency accommodation.

18 homes have already been funded this year for such families.

Junior Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says this is part of the government’s plan to move away from the use of hotels and bed and breakfast accommodation which are unsuitable for families.