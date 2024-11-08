14 Galway schools added to Safe Routes to School Programme

Fourteen Galway schools – three in the city and eleven in the county – have been added to Round 3 of the Safe Routes to School Programme.

The scheme introduces pencil-shaped bollards, colourful road markings, improved footpaths, and pedestrian crossings to the areas in front of school buildings.

For the first time, schools on Higher Speed Rural Roads will be included, and the focus there will be on alerting motorists to the presence of schools, and encouraging lower speeds.

The full list of local schools included in the latest round are listed below.

City Schools:

Colaiste Einde Secondary School

St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra NS

St.Patrick’s NS, Galway City

County Schools:

Carnaun NS

Coldwood NS

Corrandrum NS

Crumlin NS

Killeen NS

Killeeneen NS

Milltown NS

Scoil Áine Naofa, Loch Cutra

St. Augustine’s NS Clontuskert

St. Thomas NS

St.Cuanas, Kilcoona