14 Galway schools added to Safe Routes to School Programme

Fourteen Galway schools – three in the city and eleven in the county – have been added to Round 3 of the Safe Routes to School Programme.
The scheme introduces pencil-shaped bollards, colourful road markings, improved footpaths, and pedestrian crossings to the areas in front of school buildings.
For the first time, schools on Higher Speed Rural Roads will be included, and the focus there will be on alerting motorists to the presence of schools, and encouraging lower speeds.
The full list of local schools included in the latest round are listed below.
City Schools:
Colaiste Einde Secondary School
St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra NS
St.Patrick’s NS, Galway City
County Schools:
Carnaun NS
Coldwood NS
Corrandrum NS
Crumlin NS
Killeen NS
Killeeneen NS
Milltown NS
Scoil Áine Naofa, Loch Cutra
St. Augustine’s NS Clontuskert
St. Thomas NS
St.Cuanas, Kilcoona