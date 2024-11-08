  • Services

Services

14 Galway schools added to Safe Routes to School Programme

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

14 Galway schools added to Safe Routes to School Programme
Share story:

Fourteen Galway schools – three in the city and eleven in the county – have been added to Round 3 of the Safe Routes to School Programme.

The scheme introduces pencil-shaped bollards, colourful road markings, improved footpaths, and pedestrian crossings to the areas in front of school buildings.

For the first time, schools on Higher Speed Rural Roads will be included, and the focus there will be on alerting motorists to the presence of schools, and encouraging lower speeds.

The full list of local schools included in the latest round are listed below.

 

City Schools:

Colaiste Einde Secondary School
St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra NS
St.Patrick’s NS, Galway City

 

County Schools:

Carnaun NS
Coldwood NS
Corrandrum NS
Crumlin NS
Killeen NS
Killeeneen NS
Milltown NS
Scoil Áine Naofa, Loch Cutra
St. Augustine’s NS Clontuskert
St. Thomas NS
St.Cuanas, Kilcoona

More like this:
no_space
Students to take over airwaves on Galway Bay FM for special TY Takeover show

Transition Year students are set to take over the airwaves on Galway Bay FM tomorrow for a specia...

no_space
€2.6m announced for Loughrea Town Hall redevelopment project

An additional €2.6m in funding has been announced for the Loughrea Town Hall redevelopment projec...

no_space
Galway public shares thoughts on the festive celebrations as Christmas Markets officially opens

The Galway Christmas Market at Eyre Square officially opened for business this morning. Now in it...

no_space
Bushypark-native, Irish-American businessman and former Senator Billy Lawless dies aged 73

Bushypark-native, former Senator, and successful Irish-American businessman Billy Lawless has die...

no_space
Gort native to receive National Bravery Award this afternoon

Gort-native Criodán Ó Murchú is to receive a National Bravery Award today for rescuing a man from...

no_space
Road closed in city after Pedestrian knocked down at Prospect Hill

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car in the city. The incide...

no_space
City Council to consider new public library in Ballyburke in Knocknacarra

Galway City Council is to consider a new public library in Ballyburke in Knocknacarra. At a meeti...

no_space
Electronic speed sign out of action on city outskirts for full year due to possible stolen battery

An electronic speed sign on the outskirts of the city has been out of action for a full year - po...

no_space
Mayor lashes City Council as no planning application for long-awaited sports facilities in Kingston until end of 2025

The Mayor of Galway has hit out at Galway City Council over repeat delays to long-awaited sports ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up