13th Count City East: Last three seats filled

The final three seats in the City East electoral area have been filled with the election of Noel Larkin (Ind), Michael John Crowe (FF) and Owen Hanley (Soc Dems).
Sitting councillor, Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell has lost her seat, having been overtaken by Hanley who had an additional 17 votes.
All three were elected without reaching the quota.
City East: 13th Count: Mike Crowe and Noel Larkin elected without reaching quota. Owen Hanley to take final seat (unless there’s a recount requested by Mairead Farrell … 17 votes in the difference).
This brings to two the number of seats won by Fianna Fáil in City East.
It is also the first seat the Social Democrats have won on Galway City Council, with Sharon Nolan still in contention for a seat in City Central.
Farrell’s seat is the second Sinn Féin has lost today. indications from early counts in City West that they will lost their third and final seat there, currently held by Cathal Ó Conchúir, as counts continue this evening.
Counting has now concluded in the City East electoral area – except for any potential recount – with the election of: Cllr Declan McDonnell (Ind); Cllr Terry O’Flaherty (Ind); Alan Cheevers (FF); Cllr Noel Larkin (Ind); Cllr Mike Crowe (FF); and Owen Hanley (Soc Dem).
The official announcement on Owen Hanley is to be made shortly.
Galway City East
Number of seats: 6
Electorate: 15,370
Total poll: 7,528
Spoiled: 118
Total valid poll: 7,410
Quota: 1,059
FIRST COUNT:
Boyle, Liam LAB 183
Burke, Conor PBP 203
Cheevers, Alan FF 961
Crowe, Mike FF 755
Farrell, Mairead SF 522
Hanley, Owen SocDem 413
Hardiman, Pat Ind 65
Hillery, Claire Green 382
Larkin, Noel Ind 675
Lynch, Donal FG 216
McDonnell, Declan Ind 1,090
Nolan, Nuala Aontú 145
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind 937
O’Mahony, Neil Renua 225
Tully Michael Ind 182
Walsh John FG 456
McDonnell Elected
Hardiman eliminated
SECOND COUNT:
Distribution of Hardiman
Boyle, Liam LAB (+4) 187
Burke, Conor PBP (+4) 207
Cheevers, Alan FF (+6) 967
Crowe, Mike FF (+4) 759
Farrell Mairead SF (+7) 529
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+3) 416
Hillery, Claire Green (+3) 385
Larkin Noel Ind (+12) 687
Lynch, Donal FG (0) 216
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
Nolan, Nuala Aontú (0) 145
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+5) 942
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+5) 23O
Tully Michael Ind (+2) 184
Walsh John FG (+7) 463
Non transferable: 3
Nuala Nolan eliminated
THIRD COUNT:
Distribution of Nolan
Boyle, Liam LAB (+3) 190
Burke, Conor SPBP (+4) 211
Cheevers, Alan FF (+10) 977
Crowe, Michael John (+4) 763
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+15) 544
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+1) 417
Hillery, Claire Green (+3) 388
Larkin, Noel Ind (+7) 694
Lynch, Donal FG (+2) 218
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+15) 957
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+57) 287
Tully, Michael Ind (+5) 189
Walsh, John FG (+5) 468
Non Transferable: 14
FOURTH Count:
Distribution of McDonnell’s surplus of 31
Boyle, Liam LAB (+1) 191
Burke, Conor SPBP (+1) 212
Cheevers, Alan FF (+2) 979
Crowe, Michael John (+3) 766
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+2) 546
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+1) 418
Hillery, Claire Green (+0) 388
Larkin, Noel Ind (+7) 701
Lynch, Donal FG (+1) 219
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+8) 965
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+1) 288
Tully, Michael Ind (+1) 190
Walsh, John FG (+3) 471
Non Transferable: 0
Eliminated: Michael Tully
FIFTH Count:
Distribution Tully’s elimination of 190
Boyle, Liam LAB (+9) 200 Eliminated
Burke, Conor SPBP (+7) 219
Cheevers, Alan FF (+14) 993
Crowe, Michael John (+13) 779
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+11) 557
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+10) 428
Hillery, Claire Green (+10) 398
Larkin, Noel Ind (+21) 722
Lynch, Donal FG (+21) 240
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+32) 997
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+12) 300
Walsh, John FG (+4) 475
Non Transferable: 26
Eliminated: Liam Boyle
SIXTH COUNT:
Distribution of Liam Boyle’s 200 votes
Burke, Conor SPBP (+20) 239
Cheevers, Alan FF (+11) 1004
Crowe, Michael John (+12) 791
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+14) 571
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+19) 447
Hillery, Claire Green (+24) 422
Larkin, Noel Ind (+17) 739
Lynch, Donal FG (+9) 249
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+28) 1,025
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+3) 303
Walsh, John FG (+11) 486
Non Transferable: 32
SEVENTH COUNT:
Distribution of Conor Burkes 239 votes
Cheevers, Alan FF (+17) 1,021
Crowe, Michael John (+6) 797
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+46) 617
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+55) 502
Hillery, Claire Green (+33) 455
Larkin, Noel Ind (+12) 751
Lynch, Donal FG (+1) 250
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+19) 1,044
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+6) 309
Walsh, John FG (+3) 489
Non Transferable: 41
Eliminated: Donal Lynch
EIGHTH COUNT:
Distribution of Donal Lynch’s 250 votes
Cheevers, Alan FF (+28) 1,049
Crowe, Michael John (+21) 818
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+8) 625
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+11) 513
Hillery, Claire Green (+12) 467
Larkin, Noel Ind (+10) 761
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+27) 1,071 ELECTED
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+7) 316
Walsh, John FG (+88) 577
Non Transferable: 0
Elected: Terry O’Flaherty
O’Flaherty surplus of 12 to be redistributed
NINTH COUNT:
Distribution of O’Flaherty’s 12 SURPLUS
Cheevers, Alan FF (+3) 1,052
Crowe, Michael John (+1) 819
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+1) 626
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+1) 514
Hillery, Claire Green (+0) 467
Larkin, Noel Ind (+1) 762
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind ELECTED
O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+1) 317
Walsh, John FG (+4) 581
Non Transferable: 0
Eliminated: O’Mahony, his 317 votes to be distributed
TENTH COUNT:
Distribution of O’Mahony’s 317 votes:
Cheevers, Alan FF (+27) 1,079 ELECTED
Crowe, Michael John (+26) 845
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+33) 659
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+23) 537
Hillery, Claire Green (+28) 495
Larkin, Noel Ind (+49) 811
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind ELECTED
Walsh, John FG (+22) 603
Non Transferable: 0
Elected: Cheevers
Eliminated: Claire Hillery
Hillery’s transfers to be distributed
Non-transferable: 109
ELEVENTH COUNT:
Distribution of Hillery’s 495
Cheevers, Alan FF ELECTED
Crowe, Michael John (+23) 868
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+68) 727
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+191) 728
Larkin, Noel Ind (+38) 849
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind ELECTED
Walsh, John FG (+42) 645 ELIMINATED
Non Transferable: 133
Eliminated: John Walsh
Walsh’s transfers to be distributed
Non-transferable: 109
Twelfth Count:
Distribution of Walsh’s 645
Cheevers, Alan FF ELECTED
Crowe, Michael John (+104) 972
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+45) 772
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+58) 786
Larkin, Noel Ind (+157) 1,006
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind ELECTED
Non Transferable: 281
Cheevers’ surplus of 20 to be distributed
Thirteenth Count:
Distribution of Cheevers’ surplus of 20
Cheevers, Alan FF ELECTED
Crowe, Michael John (+6) 978
Farrell, Mairéad SF (+0) 772
Hanley, Owen SocDem (+3) 789
Larkin, Noel Ind (+8) 1,014
McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED
O’Flaherty, Terry Ind ELECTED
Non Transferable:0
ELECTED WITHOUT REACHING THE QUOTA: Mike Crowe, Noel Larkin, Owen Hanley