13th Count City East: Last three seats filled

The final three seats in the City East electoral area have been filled with the election of Noel Larkin (Ind), Michael John Crowe (FF) and Owen Hanley (Soc Dems).

Sitting councillor, Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell has lost her seat, having been overtaken by Hanley who had an additional 17 votes.

All three were elected without reaching the quota.

This brings to two the number of seats won by Fianna Fáil in City East.

It is also the first seat the Social Democrats have won on Galway City Council, with Sharon Nolan still in contention for a seat in City Central.

Farrell’s seat is the second Sinn Féin has lost today. indications from early counts in City West that they will lost their third and final seat there, currently held by Cathal Ó Conchúir, as counts continue this evening.

Counting has now concluded in the City East electoral area – except for any potential recount – with the election of: Cllr Declan McDonnell (Ind); Cllr Terry O’Flaherty (Ind); Alan Cheevers (FF); Cllr Noel Larkin (Ind); Cllr Mike Crowe (FF); and Owen Hanley (Soc Dem).

The official announcement on Owen Hanley is to be made shortly.

Galway City East

Number of seats: 6

Electorate: 15,370

Total poll: 7,528

Spoiled: 118

Total valid poll: 7,410

Quota: 1,059

FIRST COUNT:

Boyle, Liam LAB 183

Burke, Conor PBP 203

Cheevers, Alan FF 961

Crowe, Mike FF 755

Farrell, Mairead SF 522

Hanley, Owen SocDem 413

Hardiman, Pat Ind 65

Hillery, Claire Green 382

Larkin, Noel Ind 675

Lynch, Donal FG 216

McDonnell, Declan Ind 1,090

Nolan, Nuala Aontú 145

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind 937

O’Mahony, Neil Renua 225

Tully Michael Ind 182

Walsh John FG 456

McDonnell Elected

Hardiman eliminated

SECOND COUNT:

Distribution of Hardiman

Boyle, Liam LAB (+4) 187

Burke, Conor PBP (+4) 207

Cheevers, Alan FF (+6) 967

Crowe, Mike FF (+4) 759

Farrell Mairead SF (+7) 529

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+3) 416

Hillery, Claire Green (+3) 385

Larkin Noel Ind (+12) 687

Lynch, Donal FG (0) 216

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

Nolan, Nuala Aontú (0) 145

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+5) 942

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+5) 23O

Tully Michael Ind (+2) 184

Walsh John FG (+7) 463

Non transferable: 3

Nuala Nolan eliminated

THIRD COUNT:

Distribution of Nolan

Boyle, Liam LAB (+3) 190

Burke, Conor SPBP (+4) 211

Cheevers, Alan FF (+10) 977

Crowe, Michael John (+4) 763

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+15) 544

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+1) 417

Hillery, Claire Green (+3) 388

Larkin, Noel Ind (+7) 694

Lynch, Donal FG (+2) 218

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+15) 957

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+57) 287

Tully, Michael Ind (+5) 189

Walsh, John FG (+5) 468

Non Transferable: 14

FOURTH Count:

Distribution of McDonnell’s surplus of 31

Boyle, Liam LAB (+1) 191

Burke, Conor SPBP (+1) 212

Cheevers, Alan FF (+2) 979

Crowe, Michael John (+3) 766

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+2) 546

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+1) 418

Hillery, Claire Green (+0) 388

Larkin, Noel Ind (+7) 701

Lynch, Donal FG (+1) 219

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+8) 965

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+1) 288

Tully, Michael Ind (+1) 190

Walsh, John FG (+3) 471

Non Transferable: 0

Eliminated: Michael Tully

FIFTH Count:

Distribution Tully’s elimination of 190

Boyle, Liam LAB (+9) 200 Eliminated

Burke, Conor SPBP (+7) 219

Cheevers, Alan FF (+14) 993

Crowe, Michael John (+13) 779

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+11) 557

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+10) 428

Hillery, Claire Green (+10) 398

Larkin, Noel Ind (+21) 722

Lynch, Donal FG (+21) 240

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+32) 997

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+12) 300

Walsh, John FG (+4) 475

Non Transferable: 26

Eliminated: Liam Boyle

SIXTH COUNT:

Distribution of Liam Boyle’s 200 votes

Burke, Conor SPBP (+20) 239

Cheevers, Alan FF (+11) 1004

Crowe, Michael John (+12) 791

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+14) 571

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+19) 447

Hillery, Claire Green (+24) 422

Larkin, Noel Ind (+17) 739

Lynch, Donal FG (+9) 249

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+28) 1,025

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+3) 303

Walsh, John FG (+11) 486

Non Transferable: 32

SEVENTH COUNT:

Distribution of Conor Burkes 239 votes

Cheevers, Alan FF (+17) 1,021

Crowe, Michael John (+6) 797

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+46) 617

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+55) 502

Hillery, Claire Green (+33) 455

Larkin, Noel Ind (+12) 751

Lynch, Donal FG (+1) 250

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+19) 1,044

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+6) 309

Walsh, John FG (+3) 489

Non Transferable: 41

Eliminated: Donal Lynch

EIGHTH COUNT:

Distribution of Donal Lynch’s 250 votes

Cheevers, Alan FF (+28) 1,049

Crowe, Michael John (+21) 818

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+8) 625

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+11) 513

Hillery, Claire Green (+12) 467

Larkin, Noel Ind (+10) 761

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind (+27) 1,071 ELECTED

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+7) 316

Walsh, John FG (+88) 577

Non Transferable: 0

Elected: Terry O’Flaherty

O’Flaherty surplus of 12 to be redistributed

NINTH COUNT:

Distribution of O’Flaherty’s 12 SURPLUS

Cheevers, Alan FF (+3) 1,052

Crowe, Michael John (+1) 819

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+1) 626

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+1) 514

Hillery, Claire Green (+0) 467

Larkin, Noel Ind (+1) 762

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind ELECTED

O’Mahony, Neil Renua (+1) 317

Walsh, John FG (+4) 581

Non Transferable: 0

Eliminated: O’Mahony, his 317 votes to be distributed

TENTH COUNT:

Distribution of O’Mahony’s 317 votes:

Cheevers, Alan FF (+27) 1,079 ELECTED

Crowe, Michael John (+26) 845

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+33) 659

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+23) 537

Hillery, Claire Green (+28) 495

Larkin, Noel Ind (+49) 811

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind ELECTED

Walsh, John FG (+22) 603

Non Transferable: 0

Elected: Cheevers

Eliminated: Claire Hillery

Hillery’s transfers to be distributed

Non-transferable: 109

ELEVENTH COUNT:

Distribution of Hillery’s 495

Cheevers, Alan FF ELECTED

Crowe, Michael John (+23) 868

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+68) 727

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+191) 728

Larkin, Noel Ind (+38) 849

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind ELECTED

Walsh, John FG (+42) 645 ELIMINATED

Non Transferable: 133

Eliminated: John Walsh

Walsh’s transfers to be distributed

Non-transferable: 109

Twelfth Count:

Distribution of Walsh’s 645

Cheevers, Alan FF ELECTED

Crowe, Michael John (+104) 972

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+45) 772

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+58) 786

Larkin, Noel Ind (+157) 1,006

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind ELECTED

Non Transferable: 281

Cheevers’ surplus of 20 to be distributed

Thirteenth Count:

Distribution of Cheevers’ surplus of 20

Cheevers, Alan FF ELECTED

Crowe, Michael John (+6) 978

Farrell, Mairéad SF (+0) 772

Hanley, Owen SocDem (+3) 789

Larkin, Noel Ind (+8) 1,014

McDonnell, Declan Ind ELECTED

O’Flaherty, Terry Ind ELECTED

Non Transferable:0

ELECTED WITHOUT REACHING THE QUOTA: Mike Crowe, Noel Larkin, Owen Hanley