139 new local authority homes approved for Athenry, Portumna and Tuam
139 new local authority homes have been approved for Athenry, Portumna and Tuam at a cost for 43.5 million euro
The Department of Housing has given the go ahead to Galway County Council to appoint multi-disciplinary design teams to advance five separate social housing projects.
These latest approved projects are in addition to the 83 homes being delivered in four other housing developments in Ardrahan, Ballinasloe, Loughrea and Tuam
The contracts for these projects were signed earlier this month.
Regarding the newly announced projects, two sites in Athenry have been earmarked for social housing with 11 units being developed at Cullairbaun and a further 30 units being developed at Gort Mhailor.
63 homes will be developed at Farrannamartin on the Galway Road in Tuam, while 24 units are earmarked for St. Joseph’s Road, Portumna and 11 units for St. Bridget’s Road, Portumna.
With the exception of the Portumna project, the developments will be new builds on greenfield sites.
The project at St. Bridget’s Road will see existing derelict properties being redeveloped for social housing.
Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council says these projects will provide much needed homes and will help to revitalise the communities in which they are being developed
