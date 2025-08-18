13-week average waiting time for driving test in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Learner drivers are waiting 13 weeks on average for a driving test in Galway.

The lowest wait time is in Roscommon, at just six weeks on average, while the highest is 15 weeks – inn Longford, Dublin, Laois and Cork.

More than 11,000 motorists in Ireland are still on learner permits after more than 20 years.

Junior Transport Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney says once the average nationally is down to ten weeks, he will ban the rollover of learner permits,

Independent Deputy Canney has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin