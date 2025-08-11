13 puppies found off N59 reunited with mother

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

13 puppies, found alone off the N59 last week, have been reunited with their mother.

Marda issued an urgent appeal last Friday when the pups were found in an isolated area between Bushypark and Woodstock.

Madra says the puppies had not been abandoned, as initially thought, but the mother had been frightened, gotten lost and gave birth alone.

Her owners were unaware the pups had been found until the appeal reached them, which allowed the mother to be reunited with her pups.

The dog rescue charity says the puppies are now safe, and once old enough will be available for adoption through Madra.

In keeping with its commitment to responsible animal care, the mother will be spayed once she has fully recovered, ensuring she can enjoy the rest of her life without the strain of further litters.

MADRA extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who shared its appeal, to the news outlets who amplified the message, and to volunteers for their tireless efforts.

Updates on their progress will be shared on MADRA’s platforms in the weeks ahead