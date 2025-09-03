13 Fianna Fáil TDs including Galway's John Connolly and Albert Dolan accuse Education Minister of being hands off in schools strike

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A group of 13 Fianna Fáil TDs which includes Galway West’s John Connolly and Galway East’s Albert Dolan is accusing the Education Minister of being hands off when it comes to strike action by secretaries and caretakers.

It’s entered a fifth day of action as secretaries and caretakers seek access to public sector pensions and other benefits.

The Government TDs want Minister McEntee to outline the steps being taken to end the dispute.

Her Fine Gael colleague, Minister and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton, says the Government needs to act: