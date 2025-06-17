125 jobs for Oranmore as Neurent Medical opens state-of-the-art facility

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A jobs boost is in store for Oranmore as Neurent Medical has opened its new state-of-the-art facility.

125 jobs will be created by the end of 2028 across Engineering, Quality Control, Operations, Supply Chain Management, and Sales and Marketing.

The manufacturing facility at Westlink Commercial Park will serve as the central hub for the production of a new treatment option for Chronic Rhinitis.

CEO Brian Sheilds says their decision to bring their manufacturing in-house has allowed them to grow at a quicker pace: