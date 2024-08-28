  • Services

124 pubs have closed their doors in Galway since 2005

124 pubs have closed their doors in Galway since 2005
124 pubs in Galway have closed their doors since 2005.

That represents more than 20 percent of the total number of pubs in the county.


New figures from the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland show that nationwide, 2-thousand-and-54 bars have closed since 2005.

Limerick, Roscommon and Cork recorded the biggest drop in pub numbers – with all three losing more than 30 percent of their pubs.

Economist Anthony Foley says certain years since 2005 have been particularly bad:

