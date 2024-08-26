The heavy rain leading into tonight’s Status yellow rain warning for Galway will make flooding more likely according to Met Eireann.

The warning for Galway and Cork, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim will run from 10 tonight until 10 tomorrow morning.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The heavy and persistent rain may lead to localised flooding according to meteorologist Jennifer Foran.

Jennifer is also warning about travelling conditions tomorrow morning.

The post 12 hour status yellow rain warning to come into effect in Galway from 10 tonight appeared first on Galway Bay FM.