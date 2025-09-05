  • Services

€11m in EU funding for UG projects to improve medical treatments

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Funding of more than €11m in EU funding has been awarded to researchers at University of Galway for projects aimed at radically improving medical treatments.

The allocations were made under the European Commissions Marie Sklodowska Curie Actions-Doctoral Network programme.

Dr. Eimear Morrissey is set to lead a €4.4m research project on clinical trials – with focus on inclusivity for older adults, ethnic minorities, those with disabilities or people from lower income backgrounds.

It aims to develop new tools, methods and policies to make trials more inclusive, fair and effective across Europe.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mihai Lomora is overseeing a €4.2m project known as the CerebroMachinesTrain Doctoral Network.

It’ll use advanced 3D brain models that mimic real brain tissue, to test tiny machines that deliver medicine precisely where it’s needed.

And Dr Willian Ronan will lead the €2.7m MEDALLOY research project – which will explore stronger and longer-lasting materials for life saving devices.

His focus will be on minimally invasive implants, like stents and heart valve supports.

A forth project involves Dr. Muireann O’ Cinneide, in partnership with Goldsmiths, University of London and the Cúirt International Festival of Literature.

DECADOCS – Decadent Travellers and the Reception of Classical Antiquity is the first doctoral network dedicated to the study of decadence, the disruptive societal phenomenon traditionally associated with accelerated decline and decay.

 

 

